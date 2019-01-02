NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch. Not as

cold with lows around 30. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,

becoming southwest. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch. Lows

around 30. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in

the evening. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch. Lows

around 30. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch. Not as

cold with lows around 30. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of flurries in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

accumulation. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

accumulation. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in

the evening. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early. Highs in the mid

30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Little or no additional

accumulation. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early. Highs in the mid

30s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Little or no additional

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from around 40 on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch. Not as

cold with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Not as

cold with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops

to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows

around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Early evening

lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to the upper

20s on the Tug Hill and to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid

20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Early evening

lows in the lower 20s, then temperatures rising to around 30. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures ranging from around 30 across the Tug Hill

to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of flurries in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

502 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Early evening

lows in the lower 20s, then temperatures rising into the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of flurries in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

