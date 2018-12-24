NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 23, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

NYZ001-242200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers from late morning on.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ010-242200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Snow showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance

of snow showers late. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches for the Southtowns

and a coating to an inch for everywhere else. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ002-242200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ011-242200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers

likely this afternoon. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ085-242200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then snow showers likely

late. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs ranging from around 30 on

the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to

the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to

around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland

to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ012-242200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then snow through early

afternoon. Snow showers likely late. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches.

Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ019-242200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then snow showers likely

late. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph

or less, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior

valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ020-242200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then snow through early

afternoon. Snow showers likely late. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ021-242200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely

from late morning on. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ013-242200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely

from late morning on. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging from

around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30.

NYZ014-242200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this morning.

Snow showers likely this afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less.

Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ003-242200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this morning.

Snow showers likely this afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 30.

NYZ004-242200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers

likely early this afternoon. Snow late. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph

or less. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning. Little

or no additional accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30.

NYZ005-242200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely

through early afternoon. Snow late. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning. Little

or no additional accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ006-242200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs ranging from around

30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the

lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around

30 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ007-242200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs

around 30. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. Light north winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the lower 20s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ008-242200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

630 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then snow late this morning.

Snow showers likely this afternoon. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches.

Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Little

or no additional accumulation. Lows 15 to 20. Light northwest winds.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

