NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018
770 FPUS51 KBUF 110900
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
NYZ001-112215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries this morning, then scattered
snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 40
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of flurries overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the
lower 30s.
$$
NYZ010-112215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries this morning, then scattered
snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of flurries overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ002-112215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries late this morning, then
scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 40
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the
upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming south.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ011-112215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries late this morning, then
scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 50
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the
mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows
around 30.
$$
NYZ085-112215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries late this morning, then
scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper
20s inland to the lower to mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows ranging
from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower
30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows
around 30.
$$
NYZ012-112215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries early this afternoon, then
scattered snow showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of flurries overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the
morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ019-112215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries early this afternoon, then
scattered snow showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland
to the lower to mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows ranging
from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the
Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to around
30 along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the
mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows
around 30.
$$
NYZ020-112215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers late. Highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid
20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ021-112215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries late. Highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of flurries overnight. Lows 20 to 25. West winds
10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ013-112215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries late. Highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows ranging
from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. Light west winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the
morning. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of light snow overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows
around 30.
$$
NYZ014-112215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries late. Highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Scattered snow showers in the evening, then snow showers
likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s.
Light west winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows
around 30.
$$
NYZ003-112215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Scattered snow showers in the evening, then snow showers
likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ004-112215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries late. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ005-112215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries late. Highs in the
mid 30s. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ006-112215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of flurries late. Highs ranging from
the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then
scattered snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows
ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the
morning. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper
20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows
around 30.
$$
NYZ007-112215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs ranging from
around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of flurries overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Not as
cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Colder with lows ranging from 5 to
10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ008-112215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
400 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers late. Highs ranging from
the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower
elevations. Light south winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Not as cold with lows
15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
$$
JJR/RSH
