NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 29, 2018
627 FPUS51 KBUF 300545
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
NYZ001-301015-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 30. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light
winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Breezy. Early
evening lows in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the mid
40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ010-301015-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered flurries. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light
southeast winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Not as cold. Late
evening lows around 40, then temperatures rising to the mid 40s
inland and to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ002-301015-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 30. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light
winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Breezy with lows in
the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ011-301015-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the upper 20s.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Not as cold. Late
evening lows in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the mid
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ085-301015-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows ranging from the mid
20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Not as cold with
lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
NYZ012-301015-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the mid 20s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light snow and light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ019-301015-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered flurries, then scattered snow showers
late. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the upper
20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Light snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then
light rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Breezy with lows
around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ020-301015-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered flurries, then scattered snow showers
late. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southeast winds. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then light snow and
light rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or
less. Highs in the mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Lows in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ021-301015-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered flurries, then scattered snow showers
late. Lows in the mid 20s. Light south winds. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then light snow and
light rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or
less. Highs in the mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Lows in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ013-301015-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows ranging from the mid
20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s in the valleys. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Lows in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ014-301015-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows ranging from the lower
20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Early evening lows
in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ003-301015-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the upper 20s.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light
southeast winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ004-301015-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light
southeast winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Late evening lows
in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the mid 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ005-301015-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ006-301015-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Lows ranging from
the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ007-301015-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then rain
overnight. Areas of fog developing. Not as cold with lows in the mid
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
NYZ008-301015-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1245 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light southeast
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain. Areas of fog developing
overnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
Hitchcock
