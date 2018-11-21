NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

_____

744 FPUS51 KBUF 211119

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

NYZ001-212230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Windy, cold.

Late morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling to the

mid 20s inland and to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from around

10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny but not quite as cold with highs in the mid

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ010-212230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow early, then mostly

cloudy with just a chance of snow showers from late morning on.

Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy, cold. Late morning highs in the

mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to

10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-212230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Scattered snow showers through early afternoon, then snow

showers likely with areas of blowing snow late. Accumulation around

an inch. Very windy and cold. Late morning highs in the mid 30s

inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore, then

temperatures falling to the mid 20s inland and to the upper 20s along

the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from around

10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny but not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ011-212230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then just a chance of snow

showers from late morning on. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold. Late

morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs

around 20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-212230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow through early

afternoon, then just a chance of snow showers late. Snow may be

heavy at times early. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Windy, cold. Late

morning highs in the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake

Erie shore, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s inland and to

the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to around

15 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to

20. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to

10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny but not quite as cold with highs ranging from

the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-212230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers through early afternoon, then just a chance of

snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times through midday. Areas

of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Windy, cold.

Late morning highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to

around 20 on the hilltops and to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 5 to 10. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs generally

in the teens. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows in the single digits.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny but not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-212230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow...heavy at times this morning. Areas of blowing snow.

Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows ranging from around 10 above in interior

valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from 5 to

10 above in interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny but not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-212230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers, mainly through early afternoon. Areas of

blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times through midday.

Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 5 to 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs only in

the teens. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to

5 above. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-212230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Snow showers, mainly into early afternoon. A chance of snow

showers late. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

through early afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 5 to 10. Northwest winds diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Cold with highs only in the teens. Northwest winds 10

mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ013-212230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then just a chance of snow

showers from late morning on. Accumulation around an inch. Cold. Late

morning highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s in the valleys, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s late.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 5 to 10. Northwest winds diminishing to 10 mph

or less.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs

ranging from around 15 on the hilltops to around 20 in the valleys.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. South winds 10

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-212230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow late.

Accumulation around an inch. Cold. Late morning highs ranging from

around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations,

then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation up to 2

inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with lows ranging from 5

to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs

ranging from around 15 on the hilltops to around 20 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s

on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ003-212230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Accumulation around an inch. Very windy and cold. Late morning highs

in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s inland and

to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30

mph, becoming northwest and increasing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing

snow in the evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the

most persistent snows. Windy, colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

5 to 10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ004-212230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Very windy with highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest and

increasing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Very windy and colder with lows around 15.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

5 to 10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ005-212230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Very windy and cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Windy and much colder with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs

around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-212230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Very windy with

highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing

snow in the evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the

most persistent snows. Windy and much colder with lows ranging from

zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs

ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 below across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-212230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times this morning. Additional accumulation 2 to

4 inches. Very windy and cold. Late morning highs in the lower 30s

inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore, then

temperatures falling to the lower 20s inland and to the mid 20s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early with a chance of snow showers near the

Tug Hill in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Windy and much

colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to

5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 20 to 30

mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from 10 to

15 inland to around 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s

inland to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-212230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers through early afternoon, then just a chance of

snow showers late. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

through early afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows zero to

5 below. Northwest winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 20s in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather