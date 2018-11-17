NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 16, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or

no accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the

upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and light freezing rain

in the morning, then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 30s

inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the

Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers and light freezing

rain. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s in

interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of light freezing rain

in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers and light freezing

rain. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and light freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows

in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 20 to 25.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

west.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperatures around 30. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along

the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Additional snow

accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows

ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows 15 to

20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the

upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

