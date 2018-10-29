NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

_____

813 FPUS51 KBUF 291039

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

NYZ001-292115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then scattered showers

late. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ010-292115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then scattered showers

late. Cold with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ002-292115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then scattered showers

late. Cold with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ011-292115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then scattered showers

late. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ085-292115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain showers. Cold with

highs ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from

around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ012-292115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers, cold with highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ019-292115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers, cold with highs ranging

from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ020-292115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain showers. Cold with highs

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ021-292115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain showers likely. Cold with

near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ013-292115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise showers early, then

scattered showers from late morning on. Cold with highs ranging from

the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from

around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ014-292115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then scattered showers this

afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ003-292115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Showers, cold with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ004-292115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Showers, cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ005-292115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ006-292115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug

Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ007-292115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows

ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along

the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ008-292115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

639 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers

in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather