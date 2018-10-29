NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

830 FPUS51 KBUF 290543

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

NYZ001-290900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers, then rain late. Lows around

40. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy, cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ010-290900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely, then rain late. Lows around 40. Light

northwest winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy, cold with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ002-290900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers, then rain late. Lows around

40. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy, cold with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ011-290900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely, then rain late. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light west winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ085-290900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing late. Lows ranging

from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light west winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers, breezy,

cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging

from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ012-290900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain, then rain showers late. Some patchy fog

developing late. Lows in the upper 30s. Light west winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ019-290900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing late. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers, breezy,

cold with highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid

40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to

around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ020-290900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain, then rain showers late. Some patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain showers.

Cold with highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ021-290900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain, then rain showers likely late. Some patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain showers

likely. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ013-290900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain, then showers likely late. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ014-290900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain, then showers likely late. Lows ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from

around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ003-290900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperatures in the lower 40s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy, cold with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ004-290900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady temperatures

in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy, cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ005-290900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Scattered showers, then showers likely late. Lows

around 40. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ006-290900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Some patchy fog developing late. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers, breezy

with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ007-290900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing late. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain showers.

Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Lows ranging from around 30 across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along

the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to

the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ008-290900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain showers. Some patchy fog developing late. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around

30. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

