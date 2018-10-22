NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to
around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake
Erie shore. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to
around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to
the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from
the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to around 40 along
the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s
on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along
the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs ranging from the upper
40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from
the mid 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of
snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops
to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging
from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s
on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
around 50 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming south.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
around 40. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower
30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
around 40. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, then a chance of
rain and snow showers late. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph
or less, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southeast. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from around 30 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to around 40 along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the
lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to
the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s
across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Lows in
the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
