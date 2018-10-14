NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

_____

510 FPUS51 KBUF 141043

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

NYZ001-142130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very windy with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-142130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ002-142130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very windy with lows ranging

from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-142130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy frost

early. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ085-142130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy with highs ranging from the

upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ012-142130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Areas of frost early.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ019-142130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior

valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Windy with lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the

lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ020-142130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of

frost early. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ021-142130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging

from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ013-142130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Areas of frost early.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ014-142130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops

to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s

on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ003-142130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs around 60. Light winds,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy with lows ranging from

the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ004-142130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light south

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ005-142130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light south

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ006-142130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from around

50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging

from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ007-142130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy with areas of frost early. Highs ranging from around 50 on

the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very windy with lows ranging

from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ008-142130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

643 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather