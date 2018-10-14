NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018
603 FPUS51 KBUF 140541
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
NYZ001-140900-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper
30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Light
winds, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ010-140900-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland
to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ002-140900-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing late. Lows
ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Light
winds, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Windy
with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ011-140900-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy frost developing
late. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ085-140900-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland
to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs ranging
from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the mid
30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ012-140900-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of frost. Lows in
the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs ranging
from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ019-140900-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy frost
developing late. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys
to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15
mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on
the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Breezy
with lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the
lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ020-140900-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of frost. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light south
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ021-140900-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of frost. Lows in
the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s
on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ013-140900-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of frost. Lows in
the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool
with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper
50s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ014-140900-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of frost. Lows in
the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s
on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light
south winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ003-140900-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing late. Lows
ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph
or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Light
winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Windy
with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ004-140900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South
winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ005-140900-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper
30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph
or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ006-140900-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light west winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on
the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light south
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging
from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ007-140900-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of frost developing
late. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers overnight. Very windy with lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ008-140900-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
130 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light
southwest winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows around 40. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
