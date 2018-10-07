NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
_____
788 FPUS51 KBUF 071437
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
NYZ001-072130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
70s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ010-072130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.
Near steady temperatures in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Mild with
lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ002-072130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.
Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10
mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs
ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s
inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ011-072130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.
Near steady temperatures in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ085-072130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.
Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Mild with
lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ012-072130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.
Near steady temperatures in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Mild with
lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ019-072130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of fog early, otherwise cloudy with
scattered light showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the
Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light north winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Warm with
lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 70s
along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ020-072130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of fog early, otherwise cloudy with
scattered light showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Mild with
lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 in the valleys. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. South winds 5
to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
$$
NYZ021-072130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of fog early, otherwise cloudy with
scattered light showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Mild with
lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10
mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ013-072130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of fog and drizzle early, otherwise overcast.
A shower or two possible late. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Mild with
lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 in the valleys.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ014-072130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Overcast. Fog across the higher terrain. Scattered
showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. Light north
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast
winds.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ003-072130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.
Chance for a steadier shower after 2 PM. Near steady temperatures
around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
70s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around
80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ004-072130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.
Chance for a steadier shower after 2 PM. Highs around 60. North
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs ranging
from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds
10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ005-072130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Overcast. Scattered showers early. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the lower 60s inland. Light north winds. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from
around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warm
with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the lower 80s inland. South winds around 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ006-072130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light north winds.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid
60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the
mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around
80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ007-072130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers early. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ008-072130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered showers early. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Milder with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper
70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
