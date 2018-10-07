NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

NYZ001-072130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs

ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

70s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ010-072130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Mild with

lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ002-072130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.

Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s

inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ011-072130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ085-072130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ012-072130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.

Near steady temperatures in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Mild with

lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ019-072130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of fog early, otherwise cloudy with

scattered light showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light north winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ020-072130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of fog early, otherwise cloudy with

scattered light showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 in the valleys. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. South winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

NYZ021-072130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of fog early, otherwise cloudy with

scattered light showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ013-072130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of fog and drizzle early, otherwise overcast.

A shower or two possible late. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Mild with

lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 in the valleys.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ014-072130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Overcast. Fog across the higher terrain. Scattered

showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. Light north

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ003-072130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.

Chance for a steadier shower after 2 PM. Near steady temperatures

around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs

ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

70s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around

80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ004-072130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of drizzle and fog early, otherwise overcast.

Chance for a steadier shower after 2 PM. Highs around 60. North

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs ranging

from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ005-072130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Overcast. Scattered showers early. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 60s inland. Light north winds. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from

around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 80s inland. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ006-072130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light north winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid

60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around

80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ007-072130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers early. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ008-072130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1037 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered showers early. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Milder with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm

with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper

70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

