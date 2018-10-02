NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening. A chance

of showers late. Near steady temperatures in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Temperatures

rising into the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Warm with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Temperatures

remaining in the lower to mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Mild with lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. A chance of showers

late. Early lows ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the

mid 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising into

the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Mild with lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. A chance of showers

late. Temperatures rising into the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Mild with lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. A chance of showers

late. Mild. Early lows in the upper 50s, then temperatures rising

into the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Mild with lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. A chance of showers

late. Mild. Early lows in the mid 50s, then temperatures rising into

the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Mild with lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Mild. Temperatures

remaining in the mid to upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Mild with lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Temperatures

remaining in the 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Mild with lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of drizzle

overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers with areas of drizzle overnight. Areas of fog

developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

60s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers with areas of drizzle overnight. Areas of fog

developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers through the early

overnight. Near steady temperatures in the mid 50s. Light east

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

60s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers with areas of drizzle overnight. Areas of fog

developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening, then

showers likely. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows ranging

from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers late this evening, then showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

