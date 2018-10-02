NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening. A chance
of showers late. Near steady temperatures in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Temperatures
rising into the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Warm with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Temperatures
remaining in the lower to mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Mild with lows
in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the
morning. Highs around 70. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. A chance of showers
late. Early lows ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the
mid 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising into
the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Mild with lows
in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. A chance of showers
late. Temperatures rising into the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Mild with lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the
morning. Highs around 70. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. A chance of showers
late. Mild. Early lows in the upper 50s, then temperatures rising
into the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Mild with lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. A chance of showers
late. Mild. Early lows in the mid 50s, then temperatures rising into
the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Mild with lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly
sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Mild. Temperatures
remaining in the mid to upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Mild with lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly
sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Temperatures
remaining in the 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer
with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Mild with lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of drizzle
overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the evening. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the
morning. Highs around 70. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows around
60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers with areas of drizzle overnight. Areas of fog
developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. South
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
60s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers with areas of drizzle overnight. Areas of fog
developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows around
60. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers through the early
overnight. Near steady temperatures in the mid 50s. Light east
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
60s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers with areas of drizzle overnight. Areas of fog
developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening, then
showers likely. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs
ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows ranging
from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1018 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers late this evening, then showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
