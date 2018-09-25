NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018
_____
059 FPUS51 KBUF 250545
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
NYZ001-250915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, breezy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ010-250915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ002-250915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ011-250915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm
and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ085-250915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, breezy, mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake
Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ012-250915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, windy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm
and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy. Early afternoon highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 60s on
the hilltops and to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ019-250915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, windy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds overnight. Breezy, warm and
muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy. Early afternoon highs
in the upper 60s, then temperatures falling to the lower 60s on the
hilltops and to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from the mid 40s
in interior valleys to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ020-250915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, windy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds overnight. Breezy, warm and
muggy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ021-250915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, breezy, mild with near steady temperatures in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer
and muggy with near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 60s on
the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ013-250915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, windy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs ranging
from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ014-250915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs ranging
from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ003-250915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the mid
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ004-250915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the mid
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ005-250915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer
and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ006-250915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across
the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer
with lows ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Humid with highs ranging from
the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from
the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ007-250915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, then rain late. Windy
with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower
50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy with highs ranging from
the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Much cooler.
Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ008-250915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
145 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, then rain late. Breezy
with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Milder with lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Humid with highs around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather