NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018

613 FPUS51 KBUF 010544

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

NYZ001-010915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ010-010915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-010915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Light

south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ011-010915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower

60s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ085-010915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging

from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper

60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ012-010915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ019-010915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and

muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to

the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper

60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ020-010915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.

Warm with near steady temperatures in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ021-010915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-010915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ014-010915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ003-010915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ004-010915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ005-010915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ006-010915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the lower

60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-010915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with near steady temperatures

ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ008-010915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper

70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

