NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
NYZ001-242100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10
mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ010-242100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15
mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ002-242100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ011-242100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ085-242100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ012-242100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ019-242100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy valley fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys
to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ020-242100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy valley fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10
mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ021-242100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy valley fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the
lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ013-242100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ014-242100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ003-242100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ004-242100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ005-242100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ006-242100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming south.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging
from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ007-242100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ008-242100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
355 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid
70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
JJR/RSH
