Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
NYZ001-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ010-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ002-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ011-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ085-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ012-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Humid with highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. North
winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ019-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then a chance of showers
late this morning. Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s
along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ020-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid with
highs around 80. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy
with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ021-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Humid with highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across
the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy
with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ013-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Humid with highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the
lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with
highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ014-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Partly sunny with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Humid with highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the
lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on
the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ003-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Partly sunny with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Humid with highs
ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
80s inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ004-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Partly sunny with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Humid with highs
ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
80s inland. Light west winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ005-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light
west winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Very warm
and muggy with lows around 70. Light south winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ006-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny through early
afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Humid with highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and
muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
NYZ007-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
early this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with
lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
NYZ008-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with
lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
