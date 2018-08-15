NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
_____
681 FPUS51 KBUF 150006
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
NYZ001-150915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warm and humid with highs in the upper
80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ010-150915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10
to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ002-150915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warm and humid with highs in the upper
80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ011-150915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ085-150915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s
inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15
mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows
ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie
shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ012-150915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mainly clear after
midnight with areas of fog developing. Lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid
80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10
to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ019-150915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear to partly cloudy. Areas of fog developing after
midnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the
lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid
80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging
from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ020-150915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog developing after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ021-150915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog developing after midnight.
Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-150915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
evening, then mainly clear after midnight with areas of fog
developing. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around
80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ014-150915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ003-150915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mainly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ004-150915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows
around 70. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from
the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ005-150915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
early, then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Some patchy fog
developing late. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ006-150915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early. Areas of fog developing after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Warmer with highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the mid
80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ007-150915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
early, then partly cloudy late. Areas of fog developing after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ008-150915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas
of fog developing after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall early. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the Black River valley.
Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
