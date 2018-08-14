NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

106 FPUS51 KBUF 140541

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

NYZ001-140900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ010-140900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely late.

Some patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible late. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from around

80 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ002-140900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers late. Some

patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible late. Lows in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ011-140900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers late. Some

patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible late. Lows in the mid

60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs around 80. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

NYZ085-140900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers late. Some

patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible late. Lows ranging from

the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the

upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ012-140900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers late. Some

patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible late. Lows in the lower

60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

NYZ019-140900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the

upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior

valleys to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ020-140900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers late. Some

patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible late. Lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ021-140900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Some patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ013-140900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Some patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

NYZ014-140900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Some patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

NYZ003-140900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Some patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

NYZ004-140900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Some patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

NYZ005-140900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Some patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

NYZ006-140900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Some patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ007-140900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Some patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

NYZ008-140900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Some patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

