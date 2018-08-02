NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018
_____
615 FPUS51 KBUF 021055
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
NYZ001-022145-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
south winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ010-022145-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to
the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
south winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ002-022145-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
south winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ011-022145-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ085-022145-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
south winds.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops
to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy
with lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along
the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ012-022145-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Muggy with lows in the
mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ019-022145-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Muggy with lows
ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along
the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows ranging from the
lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ020-022145-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Muggy with lows in the
lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ021-022145-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Warm and muggy with lows
in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-022145-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the
lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on
the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ014-022145-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ003-022145-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ004-022145-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ005-022145-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ006-022145-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late. Highs ranging from
the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Muggy with
lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s
across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ007-022145-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated showers early. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light
south winds.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ008-022145-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated showers early. Scattered showers again late. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from
the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
Church/Hitchcock
_____
