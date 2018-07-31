NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light
south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.
Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm
and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior
valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm
and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm
and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper
70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.
Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm
and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across
the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light south winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 80. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across
the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around
80 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
309 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
