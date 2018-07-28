NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs around 70. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland

to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers late

this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers late this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers late this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late this

morning. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers late this

morning, then partly sunny early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland

to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper

50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1041 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

