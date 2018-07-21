NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Clouds and occasional sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight with patchy fog
developing. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming east. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then just a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10
to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then just a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10
mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Areas of fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then just a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10
to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain
overnight. Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming east. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then just a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5
to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Occasional sun then increasing clouds. Highs ranging from
the upper 70s inland to the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows ranging from the
upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around
80 in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southeast.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain
overnight. Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming east. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Occasional sun then increasing clouds. Breezy with highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along
the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along
the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Occasional sun early then increasing clouds. A chance of
showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Areas
of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower
80s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then steady rain
overnight. Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the
hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy with highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then steady rain
overnight. Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight.
Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight.
Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
mid 80s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight.
Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
mid 80s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight.
Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows ranging
from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Areas of fog
developing. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s in the Black River Valley. Southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain overnight with areas of fog developing. Rain may be
heavy at times. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s in the valleys. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
