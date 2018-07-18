NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

741 FPUS51 KBUF 181735

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

NYZ001-182115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows ranging from the lower 50s inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ010-182115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows ranging from the lower 50s inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-182115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows ranging from the lower 50s inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ011-182115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Light south

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ085-182115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the mid 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ012-182115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ019-182115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior

valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ020-182115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ021-182115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around

70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ013-182115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows around

50. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ014-182115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ003-182115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows ranging from around 50 inland to

the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ004-182115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows ranging from the lower 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ005-182115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows ranging from the lower 50s inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ006-182115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Cooler with

lows ranging from the upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ007-182115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

ranging from around 50 across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ008-182115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

135 PM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.TONIGHT...Clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

