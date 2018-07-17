NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly sunny
from late morning on. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly
sunny from late morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along
the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland
to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly sunny
from late morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly
sunny from late morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the
lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
north around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 in
interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler with lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly sunny
from late morning on. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler with lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
north.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the
upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cooler with lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cool with lows ranging from around
50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly cloudy
with showers and thunderstorms likely late this morning. Partly
sunny with a chance of showers early this afternoon, then sunny
late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower
80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the lower
50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug
Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s across the
Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
636 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly cloudy
with showers and thunderstorms likely late this morning. Partly
sunny with a chance of showers early this afternoon, then mostly
sunny late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops
to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
