NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

_____

209 FPUS51 KBUF 100934

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

NYZ001-102115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

NYZ010-102115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ002-102115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ011-102115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ085-102115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops

to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-102115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-102115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior

valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in

interior valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ020-102115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-102115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms from

late morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ013-102115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon, then a

chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ014-102115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon, then a

chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ003-102115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

NYZ004-102115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ005-102115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. North winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ006-102115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late

this morning. A chance of showers early this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ007-102115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ008-102115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

534 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through early

afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather