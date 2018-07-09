NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

_____

709 FPUS51 KBUF 090231

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

NYZ001-090900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ010-090900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the

mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ002-090900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ011-090900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ085-090900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the

mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland

to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ012-090900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ019-090900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior

valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 60s in

interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ020-090900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ021-090900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ013-090900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ014-090900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ003-090900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid

60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ004-090900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light west winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ005-090900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ006-090900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug

Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

50s across the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore.

North winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ007-090900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ008-090900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1030 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

