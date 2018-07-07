NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

762 FPUS51 KBUF 071048

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

NYZ001-072115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ010-072115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ002-072115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ011-072115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-072115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper

50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-072115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-072115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior

valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior

valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ020-072115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-072115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ013-072115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ014-072115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ003-072115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around

60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-072115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ005-072115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ006-072115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill

to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ007-072115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ008-072115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather