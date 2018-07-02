NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:29 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018
176 FPUS51 KBUF 020522
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
NYZ001-020915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index values up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ010-020915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. Light south
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 90s inland. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Heat index values up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ002-020915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. Light south
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ011-020915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. Light south
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ085-020915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows ranging from the lower 70s
inland to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to around
90 inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ012-020915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging
from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ019-020915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog. Very warm with lows ranging
from the lower 70s in interior valleys to the upper 70s along the
Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very
warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake
Erie shore to around 90 inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ020-020915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog. Warm with lows in the upper
60s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ021-020915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog. Warm with lows in the upper
60s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ013-020915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s. Light
south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging
from around 90 on the hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ014-020915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging
from around 90 on the hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ003-020915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. Light south
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ004-020915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. Light south
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging
from the lower 90s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s
inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ005-020915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. Light south
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging
from the lower 90s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s
inland. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index
values up to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ006-020915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s. Light
south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ007-020915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog. Very warm with lows in the
lower 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Heat index values up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ008-020915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
122 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog. Very warm with lows around
70. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops
to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from
the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
