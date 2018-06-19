NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 11:34 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
637 FPUS51 KBUF 190328
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
NYZ001-190915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ010-190915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ002-190915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ011-190915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ085-190915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening. Some
patchy fog. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,
becoming north.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ012-190915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening. Some
patchy fog. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ019-190915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie
shore to the upper 70s inland. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid
50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the
lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ020-190915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening. Some
patchy fog. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ021-190915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening. Some
patchy fog. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ013-190915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening. Some
patchy fog. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ014-190915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening. Some
patchy fog. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ003-190915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. North
winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ004-190915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ005-190915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from
the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.
North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ006-190915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening.
Some patchy fog. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ007-190915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly cloudy
with some patchy fog. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ008-190915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1128 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening.
Some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
