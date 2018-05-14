NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog

developing after midnight. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

60s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog

developing in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy with

areas of fog developing from late evening on. Showers with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Mild with lows ranging from the mid

50s along the Lake Erie shore to around 60 inland. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s

inland. West winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 70. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some patchy fog

developing late. Mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

60s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog

developing in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 70. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy with

areas of fog developing from late evening on. Showers with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Mild with lows ranging from the mid

50s along the Lake Erie shore to around 60 inland. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to around

70 inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows around

60. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around

50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy with

areas of fog. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Warm with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to

the lower 60s in interior valleys. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower

70s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Occasional rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late this

evening. Areas of fog developing late. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Occasional rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around

50. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around

50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with showers with a

chance of thunderstorms late. Some patchy fog developing late. Mild

with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

60s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog

developing in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers

with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some patchy fog developing

late. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to around 60 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

60s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog

developing in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers

with a chance of thunderstorms late. Mild with lows ranging from the

mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

60s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog

developing in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers

with a chance of thunderstorms late. Mild with lows ranging from the

mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s across the Tug

Hill. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog

developing in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early overnight, then mostly

cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some patchy

fog developing late. Mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s across the Tug Hill. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 60s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog

developing in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s across the lower elevations

to the lower 50s on the Tug Hill. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early overnight, then cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

