NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 7:27 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear with moonlit skies late. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, warm
with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,
mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear with moonlit skies late. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the lower 50s along
the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, warm
with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the
mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear with moonlit skies late. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs ranging from the
upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, warm
with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,
mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear with moonlit skies late. Lows around 40. West winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, warm
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, warm with lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear with moonlit skies late. Lows ranging from the
upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the upper
50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear with moonlit skies late. Lows ranging from the mid
30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Windy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear with moonlit skies late. Lows ranging from the
upper 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from around 60 along the
Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Erie
shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear with moonlit skies late. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear with moonlit skies late. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear with moonlit skies late. Lows ranging from the mid
30s on the hilltops to around 40 in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15
mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and notably warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear with moonlit skies late. Lows ranging from the mid
30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and notably warmer with highs in the mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear with moonlit skies late. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the upper
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with
highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to
around 80 inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,
warm with lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear with moonlit skies late. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Becoming clear. Moonlit skies late. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the upper
50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy early then moonlit skies late.
Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the upper 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from the upper
40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with
lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the lower
50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s
inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with
lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
721 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early then partial clearing late. Lows
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the
valleys. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower
50s in the Black River Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with
highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s
in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with
lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
