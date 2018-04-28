NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

_____

639 FPUS51 KBUF 282337

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

NYZ001-290900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers through the early

overnight, then snow and rain showers likely late. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cool with highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ010-290900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow showers likely

with a chance of rain showers late. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely with

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ002-290900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers through the early

overnight, then rain and snow showers likely late. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ011-290900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow showers likely

with a chance of rain showers late. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ085-290900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers early, then rain showers likely

with a chance of snow showers late this evening. A chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight, then snow showers likely late.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Cold with highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid

40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ012-290900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a chance of

rain and snow showers through the early overnight. Snow showers

likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch

or less. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ019-290900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers early, then rain and snow

showers likely late this evening. A chance of snow and rain showers

after midnight, then snow showers likely late. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows ranging from around 30 in interior valleys to the

mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch

or less. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in

interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ020-290900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers early, then rain showers likely

with a chance of snow showers late this evening. A chance of snow

and rain showers after midnight, then snow showers likely late.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch

or less. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ021-290900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then a

chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. A chance of snow

showers late. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ013-290900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows ranging

from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Colder with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

west.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ014-290900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow and rain

showers likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging

from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging from

the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ003-290900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers through the early

overnight, then rain and snow showers late. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ004-290900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Showers with snow showers likely late. Little

or no accumulation. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Windy, colder with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ005-290900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers this evening, then showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers overnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with

highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ006-290900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Much colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Additional snow accumulation

1 to 2 inches. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold

with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower

50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ007-290900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph

or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Much colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ008-290900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely through the early overnight, then

rain and snow showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Much colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s

on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather