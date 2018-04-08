NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers through early

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clearing. Cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Very windy with highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Cold with lows ranging

from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Windy with highs around 50. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Snow showers likely early, then scattered snow showers through early

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from the lower

20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40.

Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Windy with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40.

Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow likely. Windy with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the

evening. Cold with lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow likely. Very windy with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Light

winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow likely. Very windy with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Cold

with lows ranging from around 20 in interior valleys to the mid 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow likely. Very windy with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early, then scattered

snow showers from late morning on. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow likely. Windy with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early, then scattered

snow showers from late morning on. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow likely. Windy with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Cold with lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 in the valleys. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s in the valleys.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Very windy with highs around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the

evening. Cold with lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow likely. Windy with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then

scattered snow showers early this afternoon. Scattered flurries

late. Accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from the lower

20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then

scattered snow showers early this afternoon. Scattered flurries

late. Accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from the

lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then

scattered snow showers early this afternoon. Scattered flurries

late. Accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from the

lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then scattered snow

showers through early afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to around 30 along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 along the

Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

355 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers early. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the

Black River Valley. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s in the valleys.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

