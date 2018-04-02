NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

NYZ001-022115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Strong winds. Early morning

highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the upper

30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west and increasing to

35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ010-022115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 40s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Very windy and colder. Early

morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ002-022115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Strong winds. Early morning

highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ011-022115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

50s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Early

morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling into the mid

30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ085-022115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold

with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Very windy and colder. Early morning highs

in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to the lower 30s on the

hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ012-022115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold

with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows around 40. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Very windy. Early morning highs in the

lower 40s, then temperatures falling to around 30 on the hilltops

and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ019-022115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 40s inland. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Very windy and colder. Early morning highs

in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to the lower 30s on the

hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ020-022115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of freezing rain and snow overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Very windy and colder. Early morning highs

in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ021-022115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light southeast winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid 40s,

then temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ013-022115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cold with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Very windy. Early morning highs in the mid 40s,

then temperatures falling to the lower 30s on the hilltops and to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ014-022115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy and not as cold. Early evening lows

ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the

lower elevations, then temperatures rising into the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs ranging from the mid

40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations,

then temperatures falling to around 30 on the hilltops and to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ003-022115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Strong winds. Early morning highs in the mid 40s,

then temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Southwest winds 30 to

40 mph, becoming west and increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ004-022115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and sleet in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cold. Early evening lows in

the lower 40s, then temperatures rising into the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Very windy. Early morning highs in the mid 40s,

then temperatures falling to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore and to the upper 30s inland. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ005-022115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cold with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Very windy. Early morning highs in the upper 40s,

then temperatures falling into the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ006-022115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 across the Tug Hill to the mid

30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cold. Early evening lows

ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to the mid 40s on the

Tug Hill and to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Very windy. Early morning highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill and to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy with lows 20 to 25.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ007-022115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 30. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cold with lows around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Very windy. Early morning highs in the mid

40s, then temperatures falling to the lower 30s on the Tug Hill and

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ008-022115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cold. Early evening lows in

the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Windy. Late morning highs in the mid 40s, then

temperatures falling to the lower 30s on the hilltops and to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

