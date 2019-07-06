NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2019

_____

070 FPUS51 KBGM 060832

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-062000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ015-062000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-062000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ017-062000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ018-062000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ022-062000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-062000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-062000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ025-062000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ036-062000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ037-062000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ044-062000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ045-062000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ046-062000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ055-062000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ056-062000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ057-062000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-062000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather