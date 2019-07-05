NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

NYZ009-052000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ015-052000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ016-052000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ017-052000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ018-052000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ022-052000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ023-052000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ024-052000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ025-052000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ036-052000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ037-052000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ044-052000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ045-052000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ046-052000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ055-052000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ056-052000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ057-052000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ062-052000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

