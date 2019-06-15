NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

