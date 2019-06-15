NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019
690 FPUS51 KBGM 150832
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-152000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ015-152000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ016-152000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ017-152000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ018-152000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ022-152000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ023-152000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ024-152000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ025-152000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ036-152000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ037-152000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ044-152000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ045-152000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ046-152000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ055-152000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ056-152000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ057-152000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ062-152000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
