NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2019

_____

837 FPUS51 KBGM 300832

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-302000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ015-302000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-302000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-302000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-302000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-302000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-302000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-302000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-302000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-302000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-302000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-302000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ045-302000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-302000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-302000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-302000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-302000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-302000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

