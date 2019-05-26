NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019

_____

133 FPUS51 KBGM 260832

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-262000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ015-262000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ016-262000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ017-262000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ018-262000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ022-262000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ023-262000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-262000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ025-262000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-262000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ037-262000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ044-262000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ045-262000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ046-262000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-262000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ056-262000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-262000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-262000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather