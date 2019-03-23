NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 22, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

NYZ009-232000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ015-232000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ016-232000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ017-232000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ018-232000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ022-232000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ023-232000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ024-232000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ025-232000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ036-232000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ037-232000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ044-232000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ045-232000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ046-232000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Blustery with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ055-232000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ056-232000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ057-232000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ062-232000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Blustery with highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

