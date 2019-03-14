NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019

_____

274 FPUS51 KBGM 140831

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-142000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ015-142000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-142000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ017-142000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-142000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-142000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-142000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with patchy drizzle after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-142000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ025-142000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-142000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with patchy drizzle after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-142000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-142000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ045-142000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ046-142000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ055-142000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ056-142000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ057-142000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ062-142000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather