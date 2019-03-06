NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

_____

826 FPUS51 KBGM 060931

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-062100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows zero to 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain or snow or sleet likely. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ015-062100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 5 to

10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing

rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Blustery with

highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-062100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 10. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or

sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing rain. Blustery

with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ017-062100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs around 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Highs in

the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or

sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain or freezing rain likely. Blustery with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-062100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times this morning. Additional snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches possible. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or

snow or sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ022-062100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing rain. Brisk with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ023-062100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 5 to

10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or

sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing rain. Blustery

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ024-062100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or

sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ025-062100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or

sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain likely. Brisk with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ036-062100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation around

an inch. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain or sleet likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ037-062100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain or sleet likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ044-062100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or

snow or sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain or sleet likely or a chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ045-062100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain or sleet likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ046-062100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows zero to 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain or sleet or snow likely. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-062100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 5 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or

snow or sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ056-062100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or sleet. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain or sleet likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ057-062100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows zero to 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain or sleet likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ062-062100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 5 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sleet or freezing rain or a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

