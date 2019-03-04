NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around
an inch possible. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this
morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an
inch possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of light snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this
morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an
inch possible. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this
morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 20. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs 15 TO 20. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 20. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows near 10. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs 15 TO
20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of light snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this
morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of light snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
early this morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of light snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
early this morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
early this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows 5 to 10 above.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs 15 TO
20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 20. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows 5 to 10 above.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 5 above.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 5 above.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 20. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 20. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of light snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around
5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs near 15. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 5 to
10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
