NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019
_____
351 FPUS51 KBGM 040031
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-040900-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
15 TO 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches possible. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ015-040900-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ016-040900-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ017-040900-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ018-040900-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows near 10. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ022-040900-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows near
15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ023-040900-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ024-040900-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ025-040900-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ036-040900-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
15 TO 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ037-040900-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
15 TO 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ044-040900-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ045-040900-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ046-040900-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
15 TO 20. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ055-040900-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ056-040900-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ057-040900-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows
around 20. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ062-040900-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in
the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather