NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
NYZ009-282100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
5 to 10 above. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 TO 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ015-282100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows near 15.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning.
Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ016-282100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 10 TO 15.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ017-282100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 10 TO 15.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning.
Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ018-282100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows near 10.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ022-282100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 10 TO 15.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 TO 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ023-282100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows near 15.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning.
Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ024-282100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows near 15.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ025-282100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows near 15.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ036-282100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows near 10.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ037-282100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ044-282100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows near 10.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 TO 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
NYZ045-282100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows near 10. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ046-282100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Lows near 10. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ055-282100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows near 15.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ056-282100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Lows near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ057-282100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows near
10. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ062-282100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows near
15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 TO 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
