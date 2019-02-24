NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

NYZ009-242100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows around 30.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Very windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Very windy with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows around 5 above. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ015-242100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Very windy with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Very windy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows 10 TO 15. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ016-242100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Very

windy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ017-242100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with lows near 10. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ018-242100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Very windy with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to

40 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Very windy with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Windy with lows near

10. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ022-242100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Very windy with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Very windy with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows near 10. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ023-242100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Very

windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up

to 55 mph, increasing to 65 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Very windy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows near 10. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ024-242100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Very windy with highs around 30. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows near 10. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ025-242100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Very windy with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Very windy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ036-242100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Very windy with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Very windy with highs in the mid

20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Windy with lows 5 to

10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ037-242100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Very windy with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional light snow

accumulation. Very windy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Windy with lows 5 to

10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ044-242100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 50. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Very windy with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Very windy with highs in the mid

20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Windy with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ045-242100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow

showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Very

windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Very windy with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Blustery with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ046-242100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Very windy with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Very windy with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ055-242100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Very windy with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Very windy with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows near 10. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ056-242100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds around

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Windy with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to

60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ057-242100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Very windy with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing

to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Very windy with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ062-242100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Additional ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Windy with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Very windy with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows near 10. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

