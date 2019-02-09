NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

NYZ009-092100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Blustery with lows 10 TO 15. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow.

Blustery with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-092100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows near 15. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered flurries in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ016-092100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Blustery with

lows 15 TO 20. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered snow showers. Blustery with highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

NYZ017-092100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Windy with lows

near 15. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Blustery with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ018-092100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows 15 TO 20. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ022-092100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ023-092100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Blustery with

lows near 15. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ024-092100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows near 15. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

NYZ025-092100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Blustery

with lows 10 TO 15. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered snow showers. Blustery with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ036-092100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows 10 TO 15. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ037-092100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with lows near 15. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Blustery with highs in the

mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ044-092100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with lows 10 TO 15. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ045-092100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with lows 10 TO 15. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with highs in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ046-092100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Windy with

lows 10 TO 15. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Windy with

highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ055-092100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Blustery with

lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

NYZ056-092100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 10 TO 15.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ057-092100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Blustery with

lows near 10. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning.

Blustery with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ062-092100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

