NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

NYZ009-042100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ015-042100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

NYZ016-042100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow and

sleet. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

NYZ017-042100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ018-042100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ022-042100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ023-042100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ024-042100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ025-042100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ036-042100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ037-042100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ044-042100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ045-042100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain

likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows near

10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ046-042100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 5 to

10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ055-042100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ056-042100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ057-042100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows near

10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ062-042100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

