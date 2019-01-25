NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

NYZ009-252100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

NYZ015-252100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

NYZ016-252100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

NYZ017-252100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

NYZ018-252100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

NYZ022-252100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

NYZ023-252100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

NYZ024-252100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

NYZ025-252100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

NYZ036-252100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

NYZ037-252100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

NYZ044-252100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

NYZ045-252100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

NYZ046-252100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

near 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

NYZ055-252100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

NYZ056-252100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

NYZ057-252100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

near 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

NYZ062-252100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 10. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

